Netatmo Presence and Welcome security cameras now work with Google Assistant

Netatmo has added Google Assistant support to all its Presence and Welcome security cameras, including those you might own already. An automatic software update will have installed the feature on existing models.

They now work with Google Home or other Google Assistant devices, and can be voice controlled to perform certain functions, such as cast live images to a Chromecast-enabled TV or light up the garden with the Presence's floodlight capabilities.

"By making our cameras compatible with Google Assistant, we offer our customers even more convenience and ease of intuitive interaction with the objects in their home," said Netatmo president Fred Potter.

The Netatmo Presence is an outdoors security camera and floodlight in one. It will warn you if intruders are outside within a set radius and can either automatically or manually light up an area when motion is detected.

The Netatmo Welcome is an indoor security camera that will alert a smartphone app when it detects motion inside the home. It has facial recognition technology and instantly sends a photo of the intruder's face, along with a video.

You can get both devices from Amazon.co.uk with the Welcome priced at £199.99 RRP and the Presence at £249.99 RRP.