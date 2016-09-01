Netatmo Smart Radiator Valves offer room-by-room heating control and HomeKit compatibility

Netatmo has expanded its smarthome portfolio with the addition of Smart Radiator Valves, offering its Smart Connected Thermostat users the ability to control their heating on a room-by-room basis.

Designed by Philippe Starck, like the Smart Connected Thermostat, the Smart Radiator Valves connect to the Netatmo Energy app and allow you to remotely set a schedule for each room in your home, according to what suits you best.

The valves will also be compatible with Apple's HomeKit meaning iOS users will be able to ask Siri to turn the heating up in the living room by two-degrees or turn the heating off in the bathroom, for example. The compatibility with HomeKit also means you'll be able to create customised scenes and connect your smart devices together, such as getting your hallway heating and lighting to turn on ready for when you get home.

Each valve features an e-Paper display that presents the temperature and users can customise them with one of four colours included in the box. They also have three smart features.

The Smart Radiator Valves can detect when a window is open and stop heating the room to ensure no energy is wasted, while a Manual Boost option allows you to increase the temperature in a particular room temporarily either via the app or the valve itself.

The valves will also adapt to your habits and analyse external elements in real time, including the weather outside, the insulation and the number of people in the room, adjusting the temperature accordingly.

The Netatmo Energy app allows you not only to schedule and customise the temperature in each Smart Radiator Valve-equipped room, but you'll also be able to track energy consumption for each room and turn the heating on for all radiators featuring the valves in one click.

The new valves replace your current radiator valves and they are said to be compatible with 90 per cent of European water radiators. According to Netatmo, it's simply a case of unscrewing your old thermostatic valve and screwing on the new one, with no need to bleed your radiators.

The Netatmo Smart Radiator Valves will cost £59.99 each and they will be available by the end of 2016. You must have the Netatmo Connected Thermostat for them to work. The Netatmo Energy app is compatible with iOS and Android devices.