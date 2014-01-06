Netatmo June smart bracelet helps regulate sun tans and avoid the burn

Netatmo has had considerable success with its Weather Station device, a home and garden accessory that links wirelessly to an iPhone or Android device in order to give numerous accurate readings on the climate. Now it has followed that stylish tool with something more geared towards women, especially those who are obsessive about their tans, or who are worried about the sun's effect on their skin.

The Netatmo June smart bracelet comprises a leather strap and sensor in the shape of a gem that tracks UV intensity. It connects directly to an iPhone application that will display the information in real-time along with the total amount of exposure to the sun the user's skin has encountered during the day.

It will also calculate the suggested maximum daily exposure depending on the wearer's skin type. That way it can notify the user when to protect their skin.

The bracelet has been created by French jewellery designer Camile Toupet and will come in three finishes - gold, platinum and gunmetal - when it is available in the the second quarter of 2014. June, perhaps?

The sensor part can also be worn independently of the strap, like a brooch, and will retail for $99 (£60) in the States. An official UK price is yet to be announced.