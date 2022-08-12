(Pocket-lint) - Google Nest video doorbells have several handy features on board, from recognising familiar faces to offering the ability to set up activity zones, meaning you won't get alerted everytime someone walks past your home if you don't want to be.

For those that have a Google Home or Nest speaker though, there is also a feature called Visitor Announcements that once set up, will see your speakers tell you when someone is at your front door, and if they are a saved familiar face, who is at your front door too. Smart displays will also show a live feed of your doorbell.

-

Here's how to set up Visitor Announcements on Google Nest video doorbells, whether the wired or battery model.

Follow the steps below to get Visitor Announcements setup for your Google Nest video doorbell. You'll only get visitor announcements on your speakers and displays if they are set up in the same home as your doorbell in the Google Home app so keep this in mind.

Open the Google Home app Touch and hold your doorbell's tile Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner Toggle on Voice notifications

Open the Nest app Touch and hold your device's tile. Tap the settings cog in the top corner Tap on Visitor Announcements Toogle the option on

If you want to temporarily turn visitor announcements off, you can use the Do Not Disturb option on your Google Nest Video Doorbell and all announcements will be paused.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.