Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home news
  4. Nest smart home news

Google's Nest Cam (wired) and Nest Cam with Floodlight security cameras now available

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Google Google's Nest Cam (wired) and Nest Cam with Floodlight security cameras now available
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Google has made its latest Nest security cameras available to buy.

Announced in August, the Nest Cam (wired) and Nest Cam with floodlight can now be bought on Google Store in mutiple countries.

They are both available through other retailers - such as Best Buy in the US. More UK outlets are likely to carry them in time.

The Nest Cam (wired) is a small, bookshelf security camera for inside a home. It can record in up to 1080p at 30 frames-per-second. There is also HDR and night vision on board.

EcoFlow's newest portable power station is the perfect companion for home and away
EcoFlow's newest portable power station is the perfect companion for home and away By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

EcoFlow makes some of the most efficient portable power stations around, and with a fantastic range of additions to make it work the best for you.

As with all 2021 Nest cameras, it has AI on-board so can detect people, animals and vehicles without the need for a cloud-based subscription. Storage is also include on the device itself, which can store the last three hours of video recordings.

It is priced at £89.99 in the UK, $119.99 in the States and comes in four colours: Snow, Linen, Fog and Sand - the latter with a maple wood base.

squirrel_widget_5814931

The Nest Cam with floodlight is also smartter than before and does much of its processing on the device. It comes with two LED bulbs (2400 lumens) which can be used when it detects motion, but also as general exterior lighting, thanks to a wired power connection.

As with the Nest Cam (wired), it can record 1080p 30fps footage in HDR, including in night vision mode.

The Nest Cam with floodlight costs £269.99 / $279.99.

squirrel_widget_5814960

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 5 October 2021.
Recommended for you
How to change your Nest video doorbell ringtone to spooky Halloween sounds
How to change your Nest video doorbell ringtone to spooky Halloween sounds By Maggie Tillman ·
Google Nest Doorbell Battery review: A great Ring competitor
Google Nest Doorbell Battery review: A great Ring competitor By Britta O'Boyle ·
Google's Nest Cam (wired) and Nest Cam with Floodlight security cameras now available
Google's Nest Cam (wired) and Nest Cam with Floodlight security cameras now available By Rik Henderson ·