(Pocket-lint) - Google has made its latest Nest security cameras available to buy.

Announced in August, the Nest Cam (wired) and Nest Cam with floodlight can now be bought on Google Store in mutiple countries.

They are both available through other retailers - such as Best Buy in the US. More UK outlets are likely to carry them in time.

The Nest Cam (wired) is a small, bookshelf security camera for inside a home. It can record in up to 1080p at 30 frames-per-second. There is also HDR and night vision on board.

As with all 2021 Nest cameras, it has AI on-board so can detect people, animals and vehicles without the need for a cloud-based subscription. Storage is also include on the device itself, which can store the last three hours of video recordings.

It is priced at £89.99 in the UK, $119.99 in the States and comes in four colours: Snow, Linen, Fog and Sand - the latter with a maple wood base.

The Nest Cam with floodlight is also smartter than before and does much of its processing on the device. It comes with two LED bulbs (2400 lumens) which can be used when it detects motion, but also as general exterior lighting, thanks to a wired power connection.

As with the Nest Cam (wired), it can record 1080p 30fps footage in HDR, including in night vision mode.

The Nest Cam with floodlight costs £269.99 / $279.99.

