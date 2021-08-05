Google announces new Nest Cam battery, Nest Cam Floodlight and Nest Cam wired

(Pocket-lint) - Google has updated its Nest Cam family, making sweeping changes to make these home security devices even smarter.

On top of a new Nest Doorbell that's battery powered, there's a new Nest Cam (battery). Like the new doorbell, this has the advantage of easy installation, with no need to drill through walls or to install near a power outlet, because you just use the rechargeable battery.

The new Nest Cam is joined by a new wired Nest Cam and the new Nest Cam Floodlight, which offers illumination when it detects motion, on top of the usual Nest Cam features.

All the new products have been designed to look like part of a family and all will use the Google Home app to get them connected and only. You'll just have to connect to your Wi-Fi to get them working.

These are also different to previous Nest devices which relied on a Nest Aware subscription to give you the best results and make them smart. Now, thanks to new internal hardware running machine learning algorithms, the detection of different types of motion can be identified on the cameras themselves.

The aim is to make sure you're only alerted about the things that matter, like people, animals or vehicles, rather than a branch waving in the wind. With the identification happening on the cameras, you get this without a subscription.

You'll still be able to subscribe to Nest Aware - giving you 30 days of recorded motions captured in the cloud - but the aim here was to give a better out of the box experience. There's also the addition of 2 hours of local video recording, so that if your network goes down, you can still capture the action on the device itself.

As before the cameras will integrate with the Nest Hub, so you can view them on the big screen.

The Nest Cam (battery) will be £179.99 and available from 24 August, the Nest Cam Floodlight will cost £249.99, while the new wired Nest Cam will be £89.99 - and will be available later in 2021.