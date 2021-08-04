(Pocket-lint) - Google could be about to reveal some new Nest devices if the latest leak is anything to go by. The company seems to have revealed some new Nest security cameras and a new Nest battery-powered doorbell on its own site.

The images and pages have since been taken down, though not before The Verge took some screen grabs, giving us an idea as to what we can expect.

There was no release date on the Google Store, and the links under the images of the new security cameras and doorbell didn't lead to a product page of information, but the images and names still give a little bit away.

Google / The Verge

Based on Google Store listing, there will be a new battery-powered combined Indoor/Outdoor Nest Cam, a Nest Cam with floodlight, a new indoor wired Nest Cam and a battery-powered Nest doorbell. All the additions, if they are announced, will fill some big gaps for Google on the security front and enable it to better compete with the likes of Ring and other companies, such as Arlo.

The Nest Cam's are great, as is the Nest Hello doorbell, but battery-powered options of both will definitely allow Google to target more homes. Hard-wiring a doorbell isn't always an option for some, whilst a battery-powered camera offers more flexibility in terms of positioning.

For now, there is no word on when - or indeed if - these products will be released, though given they were listed on Google's own website, we would expect a launch soon.