(Pocket-lint) - Google is rumoured to be working on a second generation Nest Hub, which has been called the Nest Hub 2. The device expected to succeed the three-year old Nest Hub and sit alongside the Nest Hub Max.

We've put the rumoured specifications of the Nest Hub 2 against the Nest Hub to see what is expected to change and what are the differences likely to be.

Nest Hub: 7-inch floating display, fabric-covered base, three colours

Nest Hub 2: Same design, four colours

The Google Nest Hub features a 7-inch floating display that sits on a fabric-covered speaker base. It measures 178.5 x 118 x 67.3mm and it weighs 480g.

At the top of the LCD touchscreen display is an Ambient EQ Light Sensor and far field microphones, while the back of the display features volume controls and a toggle to turn the microphone on or off. There's also a power port.

The Google Nest Hub 2 is reported to offer a similar design to the Nest Hub, so we expect to see a floating display with a fabric-covered base. No specifics have been reported as yet in terms of measurements, weight or buttons but like with the Nest Mini and Google Mini, we don't expect a huge change from the original Hub.

The Nest Hub comes in Chalk and Charcoal colour options in the UK, as well as a pink option in the US. It is claimed the Nest Hub 2 will be available in four options though, comprising black, grey and pink and a light blue.

Nest Hub: Full-range speaker, two-mic array, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

Nest Hub 2: Audio improvements, three-mic array, Soli, Zigbee

The Google Nest Hub comes with a full-range speaker, along with a two microphone array. It offers both Wi-Fi support and Bluetooth 5.0 and it has Chromecast built-in and support for multi-room audio.

The Google Nest Hub 2 is expected to offer an improvement in audio quality, as well as a move to a three-microphone array, which should make for a better experience when using Google Assistant and put it in line with the Nest Mini and Nest Audio.

The Nest Hub 2 is also rumoured to feature Google's Soli chip, which might be used for sleep tracking and gesture controls, and there is also talk of Zigbee, which would negate the need for a separate bridge when controlling some smart home devices.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth will no doubt be on board again for the Nest Hub 2, as well as Chromecast support and multi-room audio.

Nest Hub: Google Assistant, Translator mode, smart home control, music, YouTube, Netflix

Nest Hub 2: Sleep tracking, gesture controls

The Google Nest Hub offers a number of features, including things like translator mode, the ability to watch Netlflix, control smart home devices, listen to music, watch YouTube, read news, and everything that comes with Google Assistant of course. It can also be used as a digital photo frame.

The Nest Hub 2 is expected to offer everything the current Nest Hub does but with a couple of additional features. Rumours claim the Nest Hub will be able to track your sleep thanks to the Soli chip when on a bedside table, which will then link to Google Fit.

There is also talk that the Nest Hub 2 will feature gesture controls like the Nest Hub Max, allowing you to raise your hand to pause a track for example. If Zigbee is on board, the Nest Hub 2 should also make smart home devices easier to connect and control.

Based on the rumours, the Google Nest Hub 2 is expected to offer a similar design to its predecessor, but make improvements on the hardware and features side of things.

It's claimed audio quality will improve, as well as listening, and features like gesture controls and sleep tracking should make an already great device, even more useful.

In terms of price, there have been conflicting reports, with some suggesting the Nest Hub 2 will cost around the same as the Nest Hub - which is around £80 in the UK when the Nest Hub isn't on sale. Others have said the Nest Hub 2 will sit in between the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max, which might put the Nest Hub 2's price closer to £150 in the UK.

You can read all the latest rumours surrounding the Nest Hub 2 in our separate feature, but it is expected to be announced "sooner rather than later" so stay tuned.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.