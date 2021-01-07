(Pocket-lint) - Google has quietly stopped sales of the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor, a $399 outdoor security camera.

Recently, some people noticed the security camera had gone out of stock around the globe. If that's making you wonder what's next for Google-owned Nest and its smart home accessory lineup of cameras, there is some good news: Google told 9to5Google that “Nest will keep investing in new innovations” and that those plans specifically include a “new lineup of security cameras" for 2021.

Google will also continue to support its existing Nest security cameras with updates that will bring both features and security patches.

Currently, Google still offers the $129 Nest Cam Indoor, the $299 Nest Cam IQ Indoor, and the $199 Nest Cam Outdoor. The IQ cameras feature an improved video quality and AI features like pet recognition. Many Nest devices, however, are getting quite long in the tooth.

So, Nest definitely needs to update its portfolio, but it hasn't yet revealed details about when, exactly, that will happen or what that will look like, including the number of cameras it has planned. We do know Nest is working on a new Nest Hub, though, thanks to the FCC.

We've contacted Google for a confirmation and will report back when and if we learn more.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.