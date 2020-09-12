(Pocket-lint) - Google likely has a new Nest Thermostat coming, as evident by FCC documentation. This would be the company's first thermostat in over three years, and it might launch soon.

The device reportedly seems to offer Project Soli radar motion controls, Droid Life noted. However, there is little to glean from this cache of documents. The Nest Thermostat is apparently called model G4CVZ, supports 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, and has a 60GHz radar transmitter, just like the Pixel 4 has for Motion Sense gesture controls.

Motion Sense features in a wall-mounted home thermostat could mean the Nest Thermostat will be able to detect when you’re looking at it before lighting up the display. Meanwhile, gestures could be used to control the Nest Thermostat, maybe even the ability to swipe between menus from a distance away.

Google acquired Nest in 2014 for $3.2 billion. But it hasn't done much with the smart home company's thermostat range in several years. For instance, the most recent Nest Thermostat, which is a cheaper model called Nest Thermostat E, released in 2017, while the current flagship thermostat released in 2015.

Google typically holds a hardware event in autumn, so the new Nest Thermostat could appear in the coming weeks, perhaps alongside the Pixel 5.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.