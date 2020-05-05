Google's turning on mandatory two-factor authentication for Nest accounts

Google has taken the step it said was coming some time ago, by turning on mandatory two-factor authentication for users logging into their Nest smart home accounts.

The change means that users will have to verify their identity when logging into their Nest account using an email address - a check that will come in the form of an email from Nest containing a six-digit code to be entered in order to complete logging in.

If users log in using a Google account, they may be able to complete this verification through Google's other means, such as by using the Google app.

As pointed out by the blog post announcing the change, the tweak is being made to maximise people's personal security, in the knowledge that not everyone necessarily picks as strong a password as they should, and that people often need to be forced to use two-factor security. Of course, when the network being accessed controls smart home devices that could include cameras and sensors, adequate security becomes even more paramount.

The policy has also been spreading throughout the smart home market of late - in March Arlo announced it was enacting a similar policy, which in turn had been preceded by the likes of Ring.

Google says that the change to its Nest login procedures will happen during May for users, although it's unclear whether this means it's a staggered roll-out across the month, or simply that the switch will be flicked for everyone at an indeterminate point.

Until it does launch, though, nothing should change for users logging on, and when it does go live people will receive notice to inform them of the change.