Nest Wifi is a revamped Google Wifi system with added smarts

At its annual hardware event, Google unveiled Nest Wifi. It's made up of two different wireless network points.

One of them is the Nest Wifi router, the other is the Nest Wifi point. The former plugs into your modem, and emits the wireless signal, while the second is what expands the signal to fill a larger space: creating one single, bigger network.

It's the first hardware follow up to the Google Wifi system, and promises even better performance than the original system.

The manufacturer claims you'll see connection speeds increase by as much as two times, with coverage expanding by up to 25 per cent.

The router on its own can cover up to 120 square metres, with each Wifi point covering an addition 90 square metres.

With this increased performance, it should mean the average home only needs this single two-piece kit to cover nearly the entire house.

So, while the previous model ideally needed three or more individual points, the Nest Wifi will be just fine in nearly all homes with just the router and the point.

Google has also paid particular attention to the design, to ensure it's not an eyesore, and therefore isn't hidden away in a cupboard, reducing performance.

It'll come in a range of colours, and just like Google Wifi, it's really easy to set up and manage using the Google Home app.

It will even act as a standalone hub for smarthome products at some point in the future, as more partners support it.

Each router and point can handle up to 100 connected devices each, while also offering multiple 4K video streams. So your busy house full of connected smartphones, speakers, smarthome products and TVs won't choke it up.

The Wifi point (not the router) also happens to act as a smart speaker, so you can add it to your existing Google Home setup, using it as a multi-room speaker, and a smart home assistant.

In essence, it does everything a Nest Mini can do, but is also a Wifi mesh point. That means controlling it with your voice, or using the touch sensitive controls on top.

Its 360-degree sound is powered by a 40mm driver.

What's really quite cool is that the new Nest Wifi point can be incorporated into an existing Google Wifi setup. So if you need more coverage in your home, you can add one of these and get smart speaker functionality to boot.

As with so many of Google's new Nest-branded products, the Nest Wifi router and point are made from 40-45 per cent recycled plastic.

Nest Wifi is available to pre-order as a two pack from today for $269, with shipping starting on 4 November. There's also a three pack being sold for $349 for those with larger homes.

UK pricing hasn't been announced for the kits yet, but the single Wifi points cost £129 on their own.