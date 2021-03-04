(Pocket-lint) - Google Nest offers several products within its smart home portfolio, including the Hello video doorbell that not only offers a great design, but some excellent features too, like familiar face detection.

We've detailed all the best tips and tricks we've come across to help you get the most out of your Nest Hello video doorbell. If you have the Nest Learning Thermostat, we have some tips for that too in a separate feature and we've also covered off tips for the Nest Cams too.

You'll get a notification when someone rings your Nest Hello doorbell. Tapping on the notification will launch the Nest app. From here, you can either push the microphone icon at the bottom of the screen to talk to the person at your door, or you can send one of the three default Quick Responses.

Sadly, it is not currently possible to change the Quick Responses.

If someone has knocked on the door, rather than pushed your Nest Hello doorbell, you can still speak to them. Open the Nest app > Tap on the Nest Hello feed > Press on 'Talk' in the centre at the bottom of the app screen > Say what you want to say > Press Done.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Toggle the camera on/off.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Toggle the Indoor Chime on/off.

Open the Google Home app > Press Add (+) > Press Set up device > Tap on New devices > Follow the instructions and link your account.

Once linked, you'll be able to see the stream from your Nest Hello on your Nest Hub (formerly Google Home Hub) when someone pushes the doorbell, as well as ask Google Assistant to stream the view from your Nest Hello at any given time.

Nest Aware is Nest's subscription platform, offering access to some of the main features on Nest Hello. Without it, you won't get familiar face alerts, activity zones, package detection, or event video history and you won't be able to share clips either.

You can't sign up to Nest Aware through the Nest app though. Instead, you'll need to sign into your Nest/Google account on Google Store and manage your subscription from there.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Notifications' > Notification Type > Select Push Notification or Email.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Notifications' > Tap on 'When to send' > Select 'No one's at home' or 'Always'.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Notifications' > Under Activity, tap on the things you want to be notified about (People, Parcels, All Other Motion, Sound).

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Notifications' > Sound > Toggle on.

When on, your Nest Hello will let you know when it hears a loud noise, such as glass breaking for example.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Notifications' > Tap on an Activity Zone you have created > Select which activity types you want to be notified about.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Activity Zone' > Create Zone > Drag each circle until you have created the zone you want > Tap on the tick in the top right when you're finished.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Activity Zone' > Click on the zone you want to rename > Tap on the pen in the middle at the top of your screen > Type a name for the custom zone > Tap on the tick in the top right.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Activity Zone' > Click on the zone you want to delete > Press the bin in the bottom right corner > Confirm Delete.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Visitor announcements' > Toggle on visitor announcements > Continue setup through the Google Assistant app.

If you have a Nest Aware account and familiar faces setup, a connected Google Assistant speaker will then announce who is at the door, if it is someone setup in your familiar faces library. Otherwise, it will simply say "Someone's at the door".

Open the Nest app > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner at the top of your camera feeds > Tap on Contacts > Add Contact > Choose Local Fire Brigade, Local Police Station, Other > Type in the number for police or fire, or find the number in your contacts if you select Other.

Do not disturb on Nest Hello is called Quiet Time. Turning Quiet Time on will mute your indoor chime and any visitor announcements.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on Quiet Time in the bottom right corner of your screen > Slide between 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 2 hours or 3 hours > Press Set once you reach the time you want your Nest Hello to mute for.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on Quiet Time in the bottom right corner of your screen > Tap Stop.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Schedule' > Toggle on Schedule > Tap on each day to set a specific schedule of when you want the Nest Hello to record.

Note: We don't use the scheduling feature as we like Hello to be on all the time, monitoring the front of our house. Setting a schedule means there will be times where the Nest Hello will be off and not recording.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on Home/Away Assist > Toggle on or off.

When on, the Nest Hello will use your phone's location to turn on when you leave and off again when you return home. Like the scheduling feature, we have this set to off as we like to have our Nest Hello permanently recording.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to 'Status light' under Device Options.

From here, you can then toggle on of off if you want a solid green light to show when the Nest Hello is capturing video.

You also also toggle on or off if you want the status light to blink green when someone is watching the video.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to 'Microphone' under Device Options.

From here, you can turn the microphone on or off, but it's worth noting if you turn it off, it will disable audio streaming and audio recording. It's also possible to toggle audio recording on or off separately. When off, you'll still be able to listen live, but no sound alerts will appear.

There's a talk and listen tone option that will play a chime to let people know that you are about to talk.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to Talk and listen tone > Toggle on.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to 'Chime duration' under Device Options.

If you have an electronic chime, you can then choose to set the chime duration between 1 second and 10 seconds. We have ours set to 3 seconds.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the Settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to 'Spoken language' under Device Options > Select the language you want your Nest Hello to use when you answer the door from the app with one of the doorbel's Quick Responses.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to 'Where' under the About section > Tap on the current location > Set the new location of your Nest Hello.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to 'Remove Camera' > Confirm Remove.

You'll also need to manually cancel your Nest Aware subscription for the Nest Hello.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on Wi-Fi connection > Start > Follow the instructions.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the calendar icon in the bottom left corner. This will show you 30 days or 60 days of event history, depending on your Nest subscription. If you have Nest Aware Plus, you will also see 10 days of full video history.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the horizontal lines at the top of the timeline > Select the types of events you want to see appear in your timeline > Done.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the vertical lines at the top of your timeline > Scroll through to see a quick overview of the main events that have happened in front of your Nest Hello.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the event you want to save within your Nest Hello timeline > Tap on New Clip at the bottom of your screen > Save to camera roll.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the event you want to save within your Nest Hello timeline > Tap on New Clip at the bottom of your screen > Share link > Choose sharing method.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to the bottom where you'll see 'Delete video history' > Tap on Delete History.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to Quality and Bandwidth within the Video section > Set the Nest Hello's video quality at Low, Auto or High.

Nest says the Hello will do its best to use only 120GB per month when it is on auto mode. When the video quality is set to high, Nest claims the Hello will try to use only 300GB per month, while in low, it aims for 30GB per month.

Night Vision will turn on automatically by default on the Nest Hello, though you can change it to be always on or off.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the Settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to Night Vision within the Video section > Select Off, Auto or Always On.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on People at the bottom of the screen. The Nest app will display new people it has seen and you will be asked to confirm if you know the person or not.

If you select yes, the face of the people you say yes to knowing will appear in the "See who your camera already knows" section of the People tab.

You'll know if there are new people to confirm thanks to a small blue notification dot that will appear in the top right corner of the People tab icon at the bottom of your screen.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on People at the bottom of the screen. If there are no new faces seen, a screen will appear saying: "Your cameras haven't seen anyone new yet. Once they have, return to this screen to categorise them."

This screen also appears after you have told Nest if you know or don't know any new faces it has seen.

A sentence below in blue says: "See who your camera already knows". Click on this to be taken to the familiar faces section.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on People at the bottom of the screen > Tap on 'See who your camera already knows' > Tap on the familiar face you want to edit the image library of > Press Select in the top right corner of your screen > Select the images you want to delete > Press Remove to clear them from the library.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on People at the bottom of the screen > Tap on 'See who your camera already knows' > Tap Select in the top right of your display > Select all the images of the person's profile you want to create > Select Merge > Tap Merge again.

To name that familiar face: Tap on the square thumbnail of the images of the person you want to create a profile for > Tap on Name > Type their name or what you want to call them > Press Return.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on People at the bottom of the screen > Tap on 'See who your camera already knows' > Tap on the square thumbnail of the familiar face you want to rename > Tap on Name > Type the new name you want to call them > Press Return.

Each time Nest Hello sees a person, it gets better at recognising them, though occasionally you have to help it out by confirming an image should be within a familiar face's profile. To merge an image of the same person in their profile, follow the steps below:

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on People at the bottom of the screen > Tap on 'See who your camera already knows' > Press Select in the top right of your screen > Select the images you want to add to a familiar face and the familiar face itself > Select Merge > Tap Merge again.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on People at the bottom of the screen > Tap on 'See who your camera already knows' > Tap on the square thumbnail of the familiar face you want to remove > Tap on 'Forget this face' > Tap Remove.

Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on People at the bottom of the screen > Tap on 'See who your camera already knows' > Tap on Familiar face detection > Tap on the location of Nest Hello to turn familiar face detection off.

