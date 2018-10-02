Nest Thermostat E has been reengineered for European homes

Google-owned Nest announced the Thermostat E in the US in August 2017 and now the company has introduced a re-engineered version for Europe.

The Nest Thermostat E brings the same design as the US version, meaning a solid white build with frosted display, but it will come with a built-in stand in Europe, offering users flexibility when it comes to placement.

In the US, the Thermostat E is hard-wired and wall-mounted, like the Nest Learning Thermostat 3.0. The Europe model meanwhile, enables users to place the Thermostat E in any room they want, as long as it has a power socket, offering more accurate control of the temperature in the room most important to you.

The Heat Link E, which has a fabric design like the Google Home Mini, will then replace the existing thermostat and Nest claims users will be able to install this themselves within an hour, using step-by-step guidance from the Nest app.

The Heat Link E acts as a second temperature gauge, helping users achieve the desired temperature throughout their home, but it also has a button in the middle to physically turn your heating on or override a schedule without the Nest app.

The Nest Thermostat E comes with many of the features found on the more expensive Learning Thermostat 3.0, including Home/Away Assist, Auto Scheduling, reports and an eco option but the new thermostat will also ship with a predefined schedule in Europe.

This schedule has been created from the Learning Thermostat's user data and it is preset based on the majority, with the idea being users will save energy immediately without having to do anything themselves. The Thermostat E will still learn your routine as time goes on however and users will still be able to change the pre-defined schedule to their preferences.

The Nest Thermostat E will be available for £199 from mid-October in the UK.