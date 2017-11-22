Nest Black Friday (US) deals: $50 off thermostat, $60 off indoor camera, and more amazing sales

Amazon is holding a 10-day Black Friday extravaganza, with bargains on its own devices and other goodies, including devices from Nest.

The latest Nest Learning Thermostat, which works with Amazon Alexa, is $199 for Black Friday, down from $249.99. You can also get the Nest Cam Indoor security camera for $139, which is a $60 discount, and the Nest Cam Outdoor Security camera is available for $149, rather than its usual $199 price. Nest has also listed a two-pack of its outdoor camera for $298, a $50 savings.

If you've been wanting to try Nest products but have been put off by their large price tags, now is the time to go all in. If you bought all three of these items now on Amazon, you'd save $160 in all. That's an incredible deal. Be sure to check out Pocket-lint's review of Nest's thermostat here, as well as our review on Nest's indoor camera here and our review of Nest's outdoor camera.

When it comes to intelligent heating solutions, the Nest Learning Thermostat is the best looking of the bunch that we've seen. Sorry Tado, Honeywell, Hive, etc, even though all these allow you to control your heating from anywhere you are in the world (with a signal/Wi-Fi anyway) - but Nest 3.0 is just elegant looking and easy to use. Overall, Nest lays down very solid products.

Now, we should also mention that Nest has marked down its Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm on Amazon as well. It's only $20 off at the moment, but it's still a deal. For more amazing deals, see Pocket-lint's Amazon.com Black Friday round-up, where we've even included tips on how to take advantage of Amazon's Black Friday event to get the best bang for your buck.