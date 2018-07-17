This deal on Nest Thermostat 3.0 will save you £42

Saving money not only on products and everyday items, but on your bills as well, is a big deal for everybody. So when you can combine the two and save £42 on a Nest Thermostat 3.0, which will bring your heating bills down, it's an offer too good to turn down.

Amazon is offering the Nest Thermostat 3.0 at this discounted price for Amazon Prime Day, but it's worth noting it's the version without the accompanying stand. That means you'll either need to wall-mount it or invest a little extra for the stand.

Amazon's version also doesn't come with professional installation, so you'll need to know what you're doing to get it up and running in your home. Nest provides step-by-step instructions so in most instances it shouldn't be an issue.

Once it's up and running, Nest 3.0 will get to work learning your daily routines to decide when to heat your home. It knows when you're in or out of your home thanks to picking up the GPS location tracking of your smartphone, so it will keep you toasty warm in the winter months whenever you're around, and turn the heating off when you're out to avoid unnecessary charges.

This Nest Thermostat is both Alexa and Google Home compatible, making it a worthy upgrade to your already blossoming smart home or an excellent excuse to invest in a voice-assistant powered speaker if you haven't already.