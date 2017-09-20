Nest has a new alarm system, video doorbell, and outdoor camera

Nest has stepped up its home security efforts.

The Alphabet-owned company is live in San Francisco, where it has announced the new Nest Secure alarm system, Nest Hello video doorbell, and Nest Cam IQ outdoor security camera. The alarm system is, as one might've guessed, designed to alert you of intruders. Its starter pack includes the Nest Guard security base, which provides the alarm, keypad, motion sensor, and "friendly voice".

The Nest Secure starter park also comes with something called Nest Detect. It's a battery-powered sensor that detects both motion and open or close movement. You could put it on a window and it will know when it opens, Nest said. And finally, the starter pack has Nest Tag, which is described as a fob that can attach to a keychain, allowing you to easily arm or disarm Nest Secure without a passcode.

The new Nest Hello video doorbell - Nest’s first video doorbell - is basically like Nest Cam, but as a video doorbell. It can detect a person, then send an alert and a snapshot. Also, with the Nest Aware subscription, you can get alerts when stuff is detected. You can even engage with friends and strangers at the door from anywhere, via an app, which also offers up a list of pre-recorded responses.

The new Nest Cam IQ outdoor security camera is an expansion of the original Cam IQ indoor security camera. It's supposed to be tamper resistant, and it has weatherproof components. It's also got an entirely new design. But it'll cost you $349, or $598 if you get it in a two-pack.

You can pre-order it now through Nest, and it will ship in November in the US, Canada, and some European markets. The Nest Secure starter pack costs $499, but you can purchase additional Nest Detects for $59 and Nest Tags for $25 each. You can also get the Nest Secure starter pack plus the Nest Cam Outdoor for $598, a $100 savings versus the standard bundle price of $698.

The Nest Hello will be available in the US and Canada from early 2018, and Europe later next year. There's no word yet on pricing.



But that's not all: The Cam IQ indoor security camera is it's getting Google Assistant integration, making it the first security camera to have the Google Assistant built in. The feature will become available via a software update for all current and new customers this winter.