Nest's big announcement: What happened and how to re-watch

- Here's what you need to know

Nest has a lot of people scratching their heads right now.

Here's the deal: Nest recently put out an invite, asking the media to join it at a press event. The event invite specifically mentioned "popcorn" and a "comfy couch". So, most people assumed Nest wasn't going to announce another thermostat, smoke alarm, or an outdoor or indoor camera. Instead, we wondered if it could be readying a smart TV or smart light or some sort of AI-based product.

Nope, it wasn't any of those things...

NestNest will announce something big on 20 September What could it be image 1

When was Nest's big announcement?

Nest held an event in San Francisco on 20 September 2017. It began at 5pm UK time (9am PST/12pm EST).

How to watch Nest's event online

You can re-watch the official live stream via the video below:

What was announced?

Nest stepped up its home security efforts. 

Yep. It announced the new Nest Secure alarm system, Nest Hello video doorbell, and Nest Cam IQ outdoor security camera.

You can read all about those from here.

Apparently, its invite didn't offer up any hints; it was literally just inviting us to sit down and watch it unveil new goodies.

