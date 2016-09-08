  1. Home
Nest Cam adds Sightline, an innovative way to view your recorded video

Nest has announced a new software feature for Nest Cam, Dropcam and the new Nest Cam Outdoor that will make it easier to skim through your recorded footage. 

Called Sightline, the new feature presents a live view from your Cam in the top third of the display, while the bottom two-thirds are given over to a timeline for that camera – hence the name Sightlines. 

The timeline lets you scroll back so you can quickly pick out when things happened and watch the video of that moment. Nest Aware's person alerts will also be able to tell you if movement if a person walking around your house, or just a tree swaying in the wind.

For those who don't subscribe to Nest Aware, you get a 3-hour history that you can scroll back though, with thumbnail images saved for each detected moment. 

These will essentially be the same images as you're sent in an alert, but does present an easy way to see what's been going on.

With Nest Cam capturing 2.6 million frames in a day, Sightline is designed to help you get to see the action you want to see simply and easily.

Sightline is available for all Nest Cam and Dropcam owners from today in the updated Nest app.

