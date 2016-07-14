Nest Cam Outdoor: Full HD, Nest Aware connected, with talk and listen functions

Nest has announced a new connected camera, the Nest Cam Outdoor. As the name suggests, this is an outdoor camera, offering weatherproofing, but linking in to the rest of your Nest home.

The new camera is designed for DIY installation, opting for a cabled power connection, rather than using batteries. The reason for this is simple, say Nest, in that it means that the Nest Cam Outdoor can record all the time, offer full HD quality and excellent night vision, without compromise.

The Nest Cam Outdoor is IP65 rated, with the cable offering an IP67 rating too. In total there's 7.5 metres of cable, so whether you're running it to an external plug socket, or via a circuitous route to an indoor socket, you should have plenty of flexibility for installation.

Connecting to the wall is easy enough too, with a magnetic base. This can be screwed onto the wall and then thanks to the magnets, you can freely position the camera to get the best angle of view for you. You get everything you need in the box, including screws and cable grips.

The camera features a 130-degree field of view, captures 1920 x 1080 resolution video and features eight IR LEDs for night vision.

The Nest Cam Outdoor also offers talk and listen functions, thanks to a speaker and mic. This will mean that you can, for example, talk to that delivery driver at your front door, and suggest he leaves the parcel with a neighbour.

If you're feeling particularly haughty, you could tell a lurking miscreant to politely shove off too.

Nest Cam Outdoor is controlled through a redesigned Nest app, which will now give larger previews to Indoor and Outdoor cameras, to save you clicks when you open the app. The Nest Aware service remains a subscription service, priced at £8 a month for one camera, and £4 a month for subsequent cameras.

Nest Aware offers 24/7 recording with cloud storage, intelligent alerts and new person alerts. Nest is able to determine when there's a person in the picture and alert you to that, which will be useful for anyone monitoring their back garden for example.

Nest Cam Outdoor is available for pre-order in the US, priced at $199 and available in September.

Nest Cam Outdoor will be available in the UK, France, Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland later in 2016, price to be determined.