Nest Weave makes Yale Linus smartphone controlled lock possible

Nest has announced that as part of its Works with Nest system a new protocol will be introduced that makes everything more smart and secure. Enter the smart Linus lock from Yale that you can control with your smartphone.

Nest Weave is the new system that makes this possible. It's a smart connected way of letting devices talk to each other. The great thing is it uses 802.15.4 Thread connectivity. In real world speak that means super low power consumption, so the lock could last two years without a battery change, and super speed of communication, making it secure.

The result of this means devices can talk to each other without the need for Wi-Fi, meaning they can be even smaller and use less power. So a bulb could connect to a Nest Camera, for example, but not to the internet – the Camera could share it's connection with the bulb. This means direct reactions can happen even when the internet goes down. So if you have the lights set to flash when the camera detects movement while you’re out, that will happen without an internet connection needed.

Beyond the basics this network also means if any one device goes down the network can still work via the other smart devices. This is a bit like the human brain which finds new pathways when certain sections are damaged. This also means greater range as signals can piggyback across devices around the house.

Everything will be controlled from the Nest app, even the Linus lock. This means each family member can have a virtual key to get in and out. There will also be guest keys for people making deliveries, say. You'll be notified when people come and go, if you want and can even have Camera send a clip with it.

The locks can even be smart thanks to the connectivity – if there's a fire or smoke detected the lock releases so everyone can escape. Or conversely the lock will warn you not to enter if a danger is detected.

If all this connectivity is worrying, fear not. Nest uses encrypted passwords on each individual device. So even if someone was able to gain access to one device, the rest would remain out of reach.

The Nest Weave system will start to offer gadgets in 2016. The Yale Linus is expected for a 2016 release in the US with no word on further availability.

