  If you got an old Dropcam, you can get a free upgrade to an HD one from Nest

There's a lot of risk involved when it comes to being an early adopter of technology, but sometimes, it can also be rewarding. Nest, for instance, has announced a replacement program that's all about helping owners of the original Dropcam and Dropcam Echo.

The new replacement program covers the first two-generations of Dropcam, called Dropcam and Dropcam Echo. Dropcam plans to disable access to its video streaming and cloud recording service for both models on 15 April, but Nest doesn't want to leave owners in the lurch. The idea is that the replacement program will allow owners of those two models to upgrade to the newer Dropcam HD at no extra cost.

Google-owned Nest, a maker of smart thermostats and other internet-connected devices, bought Dropcam last year for $555 Million. Dropcam is a 6-year-old company known for its video-streaming cameras that allow you to view live feeds through Dropcam’s cloud-based service. The company first developed the Dropcam and Dropcam Echo, then introduced Dropcam HD in 2012, and finally launched a $199 Pro model in 2013.

Nest has clarified that it is currently improving Dropcam and the software behind it, and that means the latest and upcoming features won’t work with older Dropcam models. It's therefore giving out the Dropcam HD, which costs about $149.99, but first you need to fill out Dropcam's replacement form. After that, your Dropcam HD will arrive in about three weeks.

Oh, and you can still keep your old Dropcam. Check out the replacement program's FAQ page for more details.

