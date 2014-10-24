Nest acquires Revolv, maker of smart home automation hub

Google-owned Nest has announced it acquired a company that makes smarthome automation devices: Revolv.

Although the terms of the acquisition deal were not disclosed, several reports have claimed Nest only wanted the Revolv team for its experience and knowledge in the area of home wireless communication (rather than for the actual Revolv smarthome automation hub). That said, Revolv's $300 hub will no longer be available for sale after today.

Revolv is based in Colorado and was known as one of the first Work With Nest program partners. Through a statement posted on its website, Revolv has confirmed it is "thrilled to be part of the Nest family". The company added that it planned to create "some amazing products and continue to unify the connected home as part of the Works with Nest program".

According to both The Verge and Recode, the deal has already closed. The Revolv team will join the Dropcam team - which Nest bought in June - next week, and they will work together toward empowering the Nest ecosystem. Revolv has promised that its existing smart hub customers can still use Revolv's service, complete with customer support.

Apart from the acqusition news, Nest also announced new partners for Works With Nest. The partners include the Pebble smartwatch, Ivee voice-control platform, Life360 family app, Ranchio controller, and SNUPI's WallyHome wireless sensor system.