Nest Protect smoke alarm back on sale, but ditches key feature

The Nest Protect smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm is back on shelves after being pulled two months ago, and it's had a price cut.

Nest, owned by Google, pulled the alarm after it was found that the Nest Wave feature activated at the wrong time, deactivating the alarm sound. This was obviously a huge glitch that was too dangerous to allow, prompting the recall.

Nest appears to have fixed the issue and, probably as a result of the concerns potential buyers now have about it, has dropped the price from £109 to £89.

The Nest Wave feature, which allowed users to silence the alarm with a hand wave, has been deactivated completely from the new version of the device. Nest will add the feature once again when the problem has been fixed and it only recognises hand movements and not random parts as people walk passed.

The Nest Protect, according to a Nest White Paper, detected carbon monoxide leaks in 0.15 per cent of homes in the US, Canada and Britain between November 2013 and May 2014. This equates to around 1 million homes suffering from carbon monoxide a year, claims Nest.

The Nest Protect alarm is available to buy now as a battery model (which lasts five years) or as a wired version both for £89.

