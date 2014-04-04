  1. Home
Nest halts sales of Nest Protect smoke alarm due to Nest Wave silencing bug

Uh-oh. The Nest Protect smoke alarm has a potentially fatal glitch.

Nest has announced that its Nest Protect, a smart alarm for smoke and carbon monoxide, is no longer available for purchase. Nest, during one of its regular lab testings, apparently discovered that a feature called Nest Wave can be activated by accident. It seems the feature, which lets you to turn off your alarm with a simple hand wave, can unintentionally activate during a "unique combination of circumstances".

In any case, when Nest Wave is on without your knowledge, the smoke alarm could stay silent during a real fire. Though no Nest Protect owners have complained, Nest said it wants to address the issue immediately. It has therefore disabled the Nest Wave feature and is working on a fix. All Nest Protects connected to the internet will have the Nest Wave feature automatically switched off within the next 24 hours.

While the company fixes Nest Wave, it has also halted sales of new Nest Protect alarms. Nest wants to make sure no one buys an alarm that requires an immediate Nest Wave update. Speaking of updates, Nest said it will update every Nest Protect with a software patch once a solution has been developed and tested. The solution will first need approval in safety agencies around the globe, including the US and UK.

"We expect this to take at least two or three months and we’ll continue to update you as we have more information," explained Tony Fadell, CEO of Nest and creator of the Apple iPod, in a blog post. "We're enormously sorry for the inconvenience caused by this issue. The team and I are dedicated to ensuring that we can stand behind each Nest product that comes into your home".

And finally, Fadell offered to give consumers a complete refund on their Nest Protect smoke alarms. Just contact the company's customer support team if you'd like your money back or have more questions about the Nest Wave bug.

