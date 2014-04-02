Nest Learning Thermostat UK launch gets green light

After months of waiting and even a couple of false starts, Nest is now available in the UK.

The new learning thermostat, which has the ability to change and adapt your heating to how you live, has been manipulated by the company to work with the UK's "complicated heating systems".

Differing from the US offering, customers in the UK will instead be encouraged to have the system professionally installed as it now comes with an additional box Nest has dubbed as Heat Link.

That box is hidden next to your boiler and talks to the circular thermostat Nest sensor. It is from here, or a mobile phone with the Nest app, you can control your heating effortlessly, claims the company.

If you aren't aware of Nest, it is a clever thermostat that programs itself and automatically turns down the heat when you’re away, and it can be controlled from your mobile.

Developed by the Tony Fadell, the creator of the iPod, and bought by Google in January, the announcement also sees Nest team up with npower, which plans to use the device to go up against British Gas' Hive and Honeywell's Evohome offerings.

"With the UK Office of Gas and Electricity Markets saying that UK residents spend on average about £1,342 per year on energy, and heating responsible for over 60 percent of the bill, it's the perfect time to bring the Nest Learning Thermostat to the UK" said Lionel Paillet, general manager for Europe, Nest. "Nest Learning Thermostat customers in the US experience savings of approximately 20 percent on average off their heating and cooling bill and we’re looking forward to helping customers in the UK save as well."

The Nest Learning Thermostat can turn the boiler on and off according to the temperature in your home but won't go as far as managing your hot water.

It learns your preferred temperatures and adjusts based on your personal schedule. And with its built-in sensors, the Nest Thermostat supposedly knows when the house is empty and automatically turns down the temperature, helping to save energy.

Although the device works in a slightly different way to US version, the offering will be the virtually the same despite the differences.

You will get the company's auto-schedule system that - after a few days - will automatically create a schedule for you, and the ability to monitor when you've left your home and turn down the heating automatically. You can also control the app via your phone or tablet.

In the UK however you get a new feature called True Radiant that - similar to the Honeywell Evohome system - tries to reduce temperature swings and starts heating early so you get the temperature you want when you want it, whether you have underfloor heating system or a radiator.

UK customers will also get the choice of an optional stand for the Nest Learning Thermostat. It will cost £29.

The company says that if you have the recently-launched Nest Protect smoke detector as well, it will use the sensory data to not only help determine you have left the house but automatically switch off your boiler if it detects a carbon monoxide leak.

The Nest Learning Thermostat will cost £179, or £249 with a professional installation.

Both products are sold separately and available at more than 400 retail stores and online through Apple, Amazon, B&Q, John Lewis, and www.nest.com/uk.

As an incentive to get you to buy one straight away, Nest says that if you purchase the new thermostat by 8 April it will throw in installation free of charge.