Nest in the UK: Company says it's still working on it

Nest has said that although it hopes to launch in the UK at some point it doesn't yet have a date for when that will be.

"We are working on it," Erik Charlton, VP of business at Nest, told Pocket-lint, breaking the bad news.

The move, which seems to have been delayed by having to adapt and change the Nest thermostat to work in UK homes, means that Brits will have to wait a little longer until they can use the system to control their central heating from their iPhone.

That's not for want of trying though. Charlton explained to Pocket-lint that it has lots of data from customers already telling them they are hacking the device to work in the UK and other parts of the world outside the US and Canada where Nest is sold.

Created by Tony Fadell (Fadell led the team that created the first 18 generations of the iPod and the first three generations of the iPhone) and Matt Rogers also previously at Apple, Nest is a dubbed the learning thermostat because of its ability to learn how you use it and then set up a heating schedule for you automatically. It has been very popular in the US.

According to Charlton, those who have installed the connected thermostat outside the US are so excited and pleased by the device that they are recommending it to their friends regardless of whether it has been approved for use in the UK or not.

In the meantime, the company has launched an intelligent smoke and CO2 detector that lets you turn off false alarms by waving your arms at it.