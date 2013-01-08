  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Nest smart home news

Nest officially coming to the UK

|
1/7 Pocket-lint

At Pocket-lint, we’re big fans of Nest, a smart home thermostat that aims to save you money, while beautifying the tedium of adjusting the temperature of your heating. So when we saw the firm at a CES offshoot show, called The Digital Experience, we couldn’t resist asking when it would be bringing the device to the UK. Surprisingly, the representatives were happy to tell us that they’ve sworn to come to our fair shores this year. This is pleasing, because Nest is just about the smartest home gadget we’ve seen.

nest officially coming to the uk image 4

We asked what the issues were, what was holding up the gadget from going on sale in the UK, and the answers were surprising. The biggest is that in the US, heating and cooling systems generally operate on 24volts. This is, apparently, not the case in the UK. And secondly, of course, we have a different selection of heating systems, different integration and a general lack of air conditioning in homes. These issues make it harder to bring it to the UK.

We were also told that some Nest experts were in the UK at the moment, trying to work out how best to move forward with the system. They are looking at our crazy boilers and making plans to make our homes a little bit smarter. This apparently is something that hackers have been doing for a while, trying to get Nest to talk to heating systems not currently supported.

PopularIn Smart Home
  1. Philips Hue Adore is the smart bathroom mirror to brighten your mornings
  2. Sizzling Google Home and Home Mini deals: Mini for £30, Google Home for £94
  3. This deal on Nest Thermostat 3.0 will save you £42
  4. Nest Hello review: At last, a video doorbell to take on Ring
  5. Pick up the Echo Dot for £29.99 - today only!
  1. Save £54 on the fantastic Ring Video Doorbell 2
  2. The best Amazon Echo deals for Amazon Prime Day 2018
  3. Not got an Amazon Echo? It's now an amazing £59/$69 for today only
  4. Ring Doorbell and Amazon Echo bundles: Smart home deals you don't want to miss
  5. Amazing deal: Alexa-compatible TP-Link smart plug for just £18
Comments