Neato reveals D8, D9 and D10 - a redesigned robot vacuum lineup

(Pocket-lint) - Neato has revealed three new flagship robot vacuum cleaners - D8, D9 and D10 to follow up the D7, D6 and D4 currently on the market. The launch took place at IFA 2020 in Berlin, normally Europe's biggest tech show but scaled down this year for obvious reasons.

The new range retains the 'D' shape chassis of all Neato models - great for getting into corners says the San Jose-based company - but has a refined, smart design.

Neato started from a project at Stanford University and has consistently produced top-notch robot vacuums with zone cleaning, floor plan mapping and 'no-go lines'.

The new products will ship next month in the US and Europe.

More to follow.

Writing by Dan Grabham.