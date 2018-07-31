Neato Robotics is releasing a new software update for the Neato Botvac D7 Connected robot vacuum cleaner today which improves the bot's cleaning abilities.

Neato's FloorPlanner Advanced Mapping Technology already allows users of the D7 Connected to create a cleaning map of their home, but this new update improves this intelligence by adding multiple floor mapping capabilities into the Neato app.

This makes it possible to create new cleaning maps for every floor of your home, meaning you can move the robot between floors and still clean safely and effectively.

Intelligent "No-Go" mapping lines can be added to each floor manually, setting specific places for the robot to avoid as it goes about its cleaning routines.

The company is also now going to offer the charging base stations as an additional stand-alone purchase. Putting a dock on each floor means you'll be able to both charge and initiate specific area cleans easily.

As part of this update, the Neato Botvac D7 Connected will also be getting Neato Quick Boost charging mode. This additional feature will allow the robot cleaner to work out how much power it needs to finish cleaning an area and return to a dock for a quick boost of power before continuing on.

These updates to the Neato Botvac D7 Connected should ensure owners of this robot clean can clean their entire home more with ease

These new features will be rolling out in soon in software update 4.2.0 and Neato app version 2.6.0.

Watch out for a notification within the Neato app to download this update and enjoy the new features.