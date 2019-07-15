Incredible bargain on Neato robot vacuum cleaners: Save over £300 today

Robot vacuum cleaners are one of those devices that you probably want, but you've always baulked at the high price. Well baulk no more, as a pair of Neato robot vacuum cleaners have their prices slashed for Amazon Prime Day.

Normally costing £766.11 (completely baulk worthy), the Neato Robotics Botvac D750 is now just £429.99. For the next 24 hours, this Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum cleaner is a slightly more tempting bargain.

If that's a bit too steep still, then there's other good news in the form of the discounted Neato Robotics Botvac D450. A robot vacuum aimed specifically at pet owners with powerful cleaning, an intuitive app and scheduling too. With a 48 per cent discount, the Neato Robotics Botvac D450 is well worth a look.

Neato is one of the biggest names in robot vacuum cleaners and both these bots do more than just drive itself around your apartment gathering dirt.

You can control these bots using an accompanying smartphone app, allowing you to schedule cleaning, as well as get notifications when the cleaning is finished, or if the Botvac gets stuck. Both bots are also compatible with Amazon Alexa too.

Guidance comes from laser scanning and these robot cleaners are smart enough to return to a charging base station when they need some extra juice too. Hands-free and hassle-free cleaning for your home. A worthy purchase this Prime Day.

As with many Amazon sales, these deals won't last long. Snap them up while you can.