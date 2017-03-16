OK Google, tell Neato robot to start cleaning
- Neato adds Google Home compatibility to all connected robot cleaners
- Available in US from 16 March
- Amazon Alexa skill expanding to Botvac D3 Connected and D5 Connected
Neato has announced Google Home support on all its connected robot vacuum cleaners, including the Botvac D3 Connected, Botvac D5 Connected and Botvac Connected.
Users with a Google Home device will therefore be able to ask Google Assistant to tell Neato to start cleaning, check the battery level, locate their robot vacuum cleaner and schedule a cleaning cycle with just their voice.
The integration with Google Home follows the announcement of Amazon Alexa compatibility at the end of 2016. Neato introduced Amazon Alexa in November on the Botvac Connected only, though the company is now adding support for the Botvac D3 Connected and Botvac D5 Connected too.
- Neato Botvac D5 Connected review: A Dyson 360 Eye competitor?
- Google Home review: Better than Amazon Echo?
All the Neato Botvac Connected robot cleaners use LaserSmart technology to map out the best course for cleaning a home with real time object detection, continuous room mapping and laser scanning.
They all work in the dark and all of the cleaners will automatically return to their charging base when their batteries are running low, but pick up where they left off once they are recharged.
The Botvac Connected, Botvac D5 Connected and Botvac D3 Connected feature a D-shaped design, allowing them to get into corners better, while Neato claims they have one of the largest brushes and dirt bins in the robot cleaner market.
Neato Google Assistant compatibility through Google Home will be available from 16 March in the US, no doubt followed by the UK when Google Home appears on this side of the pond. The Amazon Alexa skill expansion to the Botvac D3 Connected and Botvac D5 Connected will be available soon in the US, UK and Germany.
- Alexa, clean my house: Neato Botvac adds Echo integration
- Neato Botvac Connected review: Will Dyson get dumped?
- Panasonic GA10 review: Google Home, but better
- Secure your house for less with £70 off the Ring Floodlight Cam
- Spring cleaning deal! Neato Botvac D3 robot vacuum is now discounted by £300
- Virgin Media's ludicrously fast 350Mbps broadband now available
- Google Home Mini bargain: Add Google Assistant to your home for £34
- Echo bargains! Easter Sales offer £15 Echo and £10 Echo Dot discounts
- Massive Netgear Arlo security camera deal will save you £160
- Amazon Echo review: The best way to experience Alexa?
- Shush, Alexa! Amazon tests 'brief mode' so Alexa will beep, speak less
- Somfy One review: Sound the alarm, smart home security gets serious
Comments