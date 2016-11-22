Alexa, clean my house: Neato Botvac adds Echo integration

Neato Robotics has announced support for Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, enabling users to control their Botvac Connected robot vacuum with their voice through Alexa.

The partnership will launch with four supported commands to begin with, comprising start, stop, pause and resume. "Alexa, ask Neato to start cleaning" will see the robot vacuum begin its cleaning duties around your home, while "Alexa, ask Neato to stop cleaning" will see it return to its charging base.

The company is working on introducing other commands in the future, such as scheduling and specific cleaning modes and it is also planning on introducing the Alexa skill to its other connected models.

Neato offers three connected robot cleaners within its range, including the D3 and D5 Connected that launched at IFA earlier this year, but only the flagship Botvac Connected model offers Alexa support for now.

In order to take advantage of the Amazon Alexa feature, both Amazon Echo, or Echo Dot, and the Neato Botvac Connected robot cleaner will be required, naturally. Users will then need to search for Neato within the Smart Home Skills section of the Alexa app and add it.

The Alexa Skill will be available to UK and US customers from 22 November. The Neato Botvac Connected costs £549.99. Amazon's Echo costs £149.99 and the Echo Dot costs £49.99.