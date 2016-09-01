Neato launches Botvac D3 and D5 Connected robot vacuum cleaners, starting at £399

Neato Robotics has announced not just one, but two new connected robot vacuum cleaners at IFA 2016. The new robots join last year's Botvac Connected model and the standard non-connected D85 robot that will remain available for those that don't want to control their robot cleaner remotely.

The Botvac D3 Connected (pictured) is the cheaper of the two new models, starting at £399, while the slightly more advanced Botvac D5 Connected will cost £549. Both feature the company's LaserSmart technology, which combines laser scanning, continuous room mapping and real time object detection to plan the most efficient course to clean a home.

They also both feature the D-shape design signature to Neato robot cleaners and they connect to the Neato app allowing users to control the devices from their smartphones, though the D5 will offer more functionality.

The D3 Connected has the combo brush found on previous devices, a lithium-ion battery and a standard filter. There are no side brushes like the Botvac Connected and the D5 Connected, and there is no display on the robot itself so most of the control takes place via the app, except start and stop.

The battery on the D3 Connected will last up to 60 minutes before it heads back to base to recharge. It will then do another cleaning cycle for another 60 minutes, recharge again and do a third cycle, covering around 1800sqm by the time it finishes for the day.

The D5 Connected has a larger battery capacity than the D3 Connected, allowing for two 120-minute cycles with recharging inbetween. It also features side brushes to get into all those tricky corners and an ultra-performance filter is also on board to pick up dust particles of 3 microns.

In terms of app functionality, the D3 Connected will offer start, stop and scheduling from its app. You'll also be able to start a house clean or a spot clean. The D5 Connected also offers these features, along with several additional functions including a "Find Me" function in case you don't know where it has got to.

D5 Connected Users will also be able to see cleaning statistics, such as the total area and time cleaned, as well as the last date and time the robot did the cleaning. You will also get better dirt bin and filter changing alerts.

The Neato Botvac D3 Connected and Botvac D5 Connected will be available in time to clean up those Christmas tree needles with both arriving in the US and Europe early October. The Neato app is compatible with iOS and Android devices.