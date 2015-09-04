Neato Botvac Connected takes cleaning commands from your phone

Neato Robotics has added to its portfolio of robotic vacuum cleaners with the launch of the Neato Botvac Connected model, which as you might have guessed from the name is Wi-Fi enabled.

The Neato Botvac Connected doesn't just clean your floors on its own, it can be set to clean using an app on your Android or Apple smartphone, delivering a slightly different offering to its competition.

Other robotic vacuum cleaners from the likes of Samsung and LG have programming functions that allow you to set them to clean at a certain time, but the new Neato means you could start the cleaning at the supermarket, at work, or whenever you have the urge to.

The design of the Botvac Connected is lovely and much more sophisticated than previous models from the company. It's less toy like, making it more pleasing to the eye and therefore any guests' eyes when it is on display in your hallway or room. There was a white and black model, as well as an all black model on show at IFA 2015, and we liked the look of both.

The Botvac Connected is said to clean twice the area in the same amount of time, while also offering twice the airflow of its competitors, according to Neato. It is also claimed that it picks up 50 per cent more fine dust when cleaning carpet, along with cleaning four times closer to the walls.

The app allows users to set up a regular schedule for the Botvac Connected, start a full house or spot clean and stop or pause cleaning. Users will also receive notifications about the status of the cleaning program.

One of the most exciting things about the Botvac Connected however, is the ability to remotely control the robot's vacuuming path through the app when connected to the home network. No more 'you missed a bit'!

There are two cleaning modes – Eco Mode and Turbo Mode. Eco Mode is a longer, quieter clean that will run for 120 minutes, while Turbo Mode is designed for maximum pick up and will run for 90 minutes.

In terms of the other specs, the Neato Botvac Connected has a new filter on board, a new filter design to make it easier to pop out and a new mesh screen to keep dirt from accumulating on the filter. The Botvac Connected also features the company's Botvision technology that combines laser scanning, continuous room mapping and real time object detection to plan the most efficient path to get your home clean.

The Neato Botvac Connected will be available in Q4 of 2015 and will cost £549.

