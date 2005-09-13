  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Motorola smart home news

Motorola sets sights on connecting the home

|
  Motorola sets sights on connecting the home

Motorola today announces the launch of homesight, a new home monitoring and control system for the UK market.

The system is a co-coordinated system of wired and wireless cameras, wireless door/window sensors and devices that work together to provide information on what's happening in your home.

Furthermore the system promises to intelligently monitor and control your home environment by recording, storing and sending photos and video clips to you, wherever you are in the world via a compatible mobile phone or PC.

The starter kit includes a system controller (the brains behind the system), a wireless camera, a wireless sensor for doors and windows, and the homesight software. The software can be loaded onto any PC, enabling you to use and control the system.

Once up and running with the starter kit, you can add extra sensors or cameras anywhere in the home. The range of accessories includes power controllers to turn on lamps and appliances remotely, water and temperature sensors, motion detectors, sirens and cameras with built-in motion detectors.

The homesight easy start kit will be available exclusively through PC World at a suggested retail price of £229.99 from 17 September 2005.

PopularIn Smart Home
  1. Google Home and Google Home Mini deals: Discounted Google devices
  2. Amazon Echo vs Echo Plus vs Echo Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Show vs Echo Spot: What's the difference?
  3. Best Alexa games: Play these great adventures on your Amazon Echo
  4. Alexa-connected board game When In Rome is now exclusively available for Prime members
  5. US Amazon Prime Day deals start with amazing $100 off Echo Show
  1. Let Siri control your windows and blinds through Velux Active with Netatmo
  2. iLife V8s robot vacuum cleaner review: Automated cleaning and mopping ahoy
  3. Wi-Fi about to get more secure with WPA3, your smart home life will be safer
  4. How to make Google Assistant listen for your string of follow-up questions
  5. How Amazon Alexa will work on hotel Echo speakers
Comments