Misfit Flash is no longer just a fitness tracker but also a smarthome remote control

Misfit wants you to use $50 entry-level Flash fitness tracker like a smarthome remote control.

Starting in March, Flash will be able to interact with numerous apps and smart device with a touch of a button. The company demonstrated how to control its new Bold connected bulb at CES 2015 in Las Vegas, for instance, and now it is announcing you can control Bolt with Flash.

Not only can you turn Bolt on or off as well as adjust its brightness with Flash, but you will be able to switch to another device/service and control that too. You can start and stop a Spotify playlist with Flash, or you or connect Misfit’s sleep tracking and smart alarm features with the Nest Learning Thermostat to wake up to an ideal temperature. In other words: Misfit Flash is taking on Apple Watch and HomeKit.

Flash plans to control your entire smart home ecosystem by leveraging Logitech Harmony's API and technology. Flash will soon also support IFTTT and connect to over 160 products and services such as Yo, August Smart Lock, Latch, Leeo Smart Alert Nighlight, and Bitfinder.

Watch the video above for more details. In addition, as part of today's announcement, Misfit said it is adding new Triggers to the Misfit Channel (including a double press).