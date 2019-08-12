Remember GLAS? It's a not-so-new-anymore smart thermostat from Johnson Controls that's finally giving up on Cortana.

Microsoft actually partnered with Johnson Controls on the thermostat. It runs the Windows 10 IoT Core and has offered the Cortana since launch. It also features a touchscreen display, so you can use adjust the room temperature, look up your energy usage, check air quality, and view calendar information. And because it had Cortana, you could use your voice to control the temperature, too.

Microsoft once promised us that Cortana would arrive in everything from speakers to toasters. However, it's become very clear in the past couple years that, when people buy smart accessories, they prefer to get devices with Alexa, Google Assistant, or even Siri integrations.

So, perhaps it's no surprise that Johnson Controls has confirmed it’s finally removing Cortana voice services from its device via a new software update that will roll out to the thermostat soon. Although the update will totally disable Cortana, moving forward, you will still have access to other voice assistants to control the thermostat, including Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Johnson Controls has been emailing customers of this change, according to The Verge. Keep in mind Microsoft has been re-focusing Cortana for businesses uses cases, and it even plans to remove the assistant soon from the Xbox One console.