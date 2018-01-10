Microsoft confirms Cortana isn't going anywhere, will appear in more devices in 2018

With all the new product announcements at CES 2018 that incorporate Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, you may be wondering where Microsoft Cortana has gone.

We recently saw it appear in the gorgeous Johnson Controls JCI Glas thermostat and Qualcomm has announced the Smart Audio platform that will support Cortana in the future, suggesting we may eventually see home hubs similar to the Lenovo Smart Display, but powered by Cortana instead.

While Microsoft hasn't confirmed any forthcoming products itself, it has released a new Cortana Devices SDK to make it easier for OEMs to develop and build new devices. Microsoft envisages Cortana being built into all manner of devices, including phones, Xbox, mixed reality headsets, computers, intelligent smart speakers and more.

Microsoft has also announced other device partners, including Allwinner, Synaptics and Tonly, and has told ZDNet it has upcoming partnerships with Ecobee, Geeni, Honeywell, IFTTT and TP-Link.

At CES 2017, Nissan teased a partnership with Microsoft that would see Cortana integrated into its future cars where it will act as a smart assistant to control various aspects of the car. BMW announced at the same time it would integrate Cortana into its vehicles too, but since then the German car manufacturer has announced a partnership with Amazon that will see Alexa put in its cars this year.

So while Alexa and Google Assistant may be grabbing the majority of headlines at the moment, Cortana is here to stay. We'll keep our eyes peeled for any new products over the coming year.