You can pre-order that beautiful GLAS Cortana thermostat in March

Look out, Nest. Microsoft is coming at you with its own Cortana-powered thermostat, and it'll be available for preorder this spring.

Microsoft announced last summer that it partnered with Johnson Controls on a thermostat called GLAS. The company previewed the upcoming device in a YouTube video, similar to how it introduced the Cortana-powered Harman Kardon speaker last year. GLAS is made by Johnson Controls, which makes thermostats, but it runs the Windows 10 IoT Core operating system and will offer Cortana voice services.

From the teaser video, we could see that GLAS features a touchscreen display, which you can use to adjust the room temperature, look up your energy usage, check air quality, and view calendar information, among other things. And because it has Cortana - it's actually one of the first thermostats to offer Microsoft's assistant - you can use your voice to control the temperature, too.

Microsoft has said in the past that we can expect Cortana to arrive in everything from speakers to toasters, so GLAS shouldn't be too much of a surprise. The sleek-looking device is equipped with enough to tech to determine whether you're in the room, and it can continuously monitor both indoor and outdoor air quality - all while saving energy. It works with most most 24VAC heating and cooling systems.

You’ll be able to install GLAS in residential or commercial buildings. Microsoft pitched the device as being powered by its Azure cloud services, and the video offers up good use cases for businesses. GLAS is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410E embedded processor, and it supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Johnson Controls has confirmed that the GLAS will be available for preorder in March for $319.

That’s more than the $249 Ecobee with Alexa and other rivals, like Nest.