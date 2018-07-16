Logitech Circle 2 smart home camera for just £99.99

The Logitech Circle 2 is one of our favourite smart home cameras - with a lot of clever features and stand-out tech crammed inside. With 1080p streaming, two-way communication, automatic night vision and a super wide angle lens this smart home camera has it all.

The Circle 2 is discounted for Amazon Prime day and is a low price of £99.99. With a range of accessories available, this camera is perfectly easy to set up anywhere inside or outside your home.

With free 24-hour secure cloud storage available, you can be sure of peace of mind wherever you are. The Circle 2 camera records when motion is detected, sends smart alerts to keep you in the loop and even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant too.

If you're looking to upgrade your smart home and want to keep an eye on your family, then this deal is the perfect opportunity to do just that.

A cracking price for a fantastic camera. But be quick as the deal is only available until tomorrow.