Logitech Harmony Home Hub Elite gets massive discount for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, along with its chaos of rushing shoppers, quickly depleting stock levels and flood of great deals. Nowhere do you see more attention than in the tech sphere this year.

Among the great deals offered by Amazon this year is an awesome discount on the Harmony Home Hub and the Harmony Elite remote control, Logitech's smart home control system. This intelligent remote control has a £60 saving during Prime Day - making it just £129.

The Harmony Home Hub allows you to control your TV and home entertainment systems using your Android or iOS smartphone. It's also Amazon certified and therefore works via Amazon Alexa devices like the Echo and Echo Dot. The system also works with Google Assistant meaning it will work with Google Home devices.

While primarily sold as a kit for controlling your home entertainment, the Harmony Hub system is also capable of controlling your entire smart home ecosystem. You can use it to play or control music throughout your home, or control your smart light bulbs, like Philips Hue for example.

It's compatible with iPhones and iPads running iOS 8.0 or later, as well as most modern Android devices, Windows 7, 8 and 10 on PC and Mac OSX 10.7 or later. As you can see, the Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control is an incredible upgrade to your home entertainment system - ditch all your boring remotes in favour of this all-singing, all-dancing smart home device.