Logitech Pop is a smarthome switch that can quite literally get the party started

Logitech announced the Pop, a smart home switch that looks to cross the smarthome divide and control multiple devices with the press of a button. in August in the US, but it's now also available in the UK.

The switch links into your Wi-Fi, scanning for compatible smarthome devices - such as Sonos, Philips Hue, Insteon, Lutron, SmartThings, WeMo and Harmony remotes - and letting you create recipes of commands.

That will, for example, let you program the Pop so that it will set the scene for watching movies, starting up your home entertainment system, closing the blinds, dimming the lights and so on.

The idea is to make smarthome control simpler, by giving you a physical button, rather than having to rely on using multiple apps on your smartphone. That also means that anyone can walk into a room, hit the button and get a result.

The Logitech Pop is a wireless button, so it can be mounted wherever you might need it, and it is controlled via an iOS or Android app. It comes in a range of colours, costing £34.99/$39.99 for an individual switch, or £119.99/$99.99 for a starter pack which includes two switches and the plug-in bridge you'll need to get it connected.

To expand the range of functions, there are three different button pressing actions: single, double and long presses. This will mean that one switch could offer a range of different actions, for example a long press could turn everything off for the night.

Inclusion of Sonos in the list in interesting, because although Sonos offers a range of connected speakers, it often sits outside of wider smarthome integration. With the Logitech Pop, you could quite literally press the button to get the party started.

The Logitech Pop is available now.