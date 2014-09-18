  Control your smarthome with one of Logitech's new Harmony hubs and remotes

Logitech figures the idea of smarthomes is here to stay, so it brought out a new line of hub-and-remote systems that can help you control a range of connected devices.

Called Harmony Living Home, the line includes three different systems, at three different price points. The idea is that you will use either an app or a remote, in conjunction with a hub, to setup multiple connected devices, send commands, and ultimately control your automated home.

Starting with the cheapest offering, Logitech has the $100 Harmony Home Hub system. It's a reciever that features RF, IR, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, and it can control both living room and smarthome devices. Although it doesn't include a remote, you can use the Logitech app to manage your Harmony hub and connected devices.

The next offering is $50 more than the Home Hub system and is called the Harmony Home Control system. It pairs your Home Hub to a rubbery universal remote that features roughly 40 buttons. You can assign these buttons to certain triggers, allowing you to, for instance, lock your doors at night or shut off the lights.

And the final package is the $350 Harmony Ultimate Home system. It includes the Home Hub and a spiffier remote control that has more than 20 buttons and a 2.4-inch color touchscreen. The remote uses RF signals to connect to the Home Hub and can be used up to 30 feet away from the Home Hub.

Logitech's new systems will work with more than 270,000 gadgets from the likes of Nest, SmartThings, Honeywell, Philips, and more. Expect the systems to hit retailers in the US and Canada by the end of September.

We've contacted Logitch to find out more about international availability and pricing and hope to update soon.