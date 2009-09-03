LG 11kg F1443KD Direct Drive washing machine launches

LG might not be the first brand you associate with laundry, but with an impressive range of innovative releases over the last few years, they are seriously vying for space in your home.

The F1443KD washing machine will handle an 11kg wash with a 78-litre drum, but without expanding beyond the normal 60cm wide dimensions. The machine is large enough to wash 11 bath towels or a king size 10.5 tog duvet.

LG claim that their use of ball bearing technology reduces vibration and allows operation at low noise levels.

A "Silent Wash" programme gives the "world's quietest" spin at 52dB, about which LG state "won’t wake the baby whilst washing during the day" (don't washing machines send babies to sleep? - Ed).

But all this tech doesn't waste energy, with the F1443KD consuming 20% less energy than the current A-rating demands.

Available in white or black, it can be yours, all yours, in November.