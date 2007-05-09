LG take fridge high-def

LG keen to give you high-def quality TV wherever you are has taken this remit perhaps a little too far with the inclusion of a high-def TV in one of its fridges.

In what is claimed as a world's first, the double door American refrigerator, will feature a 15-inch high-definition LCD television screen.

In addition to a remote-controlled, cable-ready, high-definition LCD screen and FM radio on the right door, the unit features a DVD connection on top of the unit for "hours of kitchen entertainment".

The left door of the side-by-side unit also includes a four-inch Weather & Info Centre LCD display located above the ice and water dispenser complete with an advanced digital control display and special features.

Fridge functions include LG's new SpacePlus Ice System, which makes ice directly on the door, as opposed to on the top of the freezer section. This helps to free up valuable storage capacity within the freezer, while still delivering the convenience of an in-door ice dispenser. For added convenience, the icemaker also features a custom cube option and a removable bin to make serving a breeze.

The LG HDTV Refrigerator, model LSC27990TT, will be available in the second quarter of 2007 at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $3999.