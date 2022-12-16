LG loves to drip feed its CES plans over the holiday season, often with a different product revealed each day.

We've already learned about its new InstaView refrigerator and now we have a new version of its ArtCool Gallery air conditioner.

The first version was a wallmount AC unit that let you change the artwork inside its front facing bezel. However, this was a manual operation, whereby you slid different images or photos into the frame. The latest is more tech than that.

The new LG ArtCool Gallery unit has a 27-inch LCD screen, which can display a number of exclusive static images, chosen via the LG ThinQ app, or family photos sent to it via a smart device.

It's also an air conditioner, of course, with a proprietary dual invertor compressor and cooling that is said to use up to 70 per cent less power than conventional AC products.

It also features LG's own AI Dry feature, which eliminates the moisture that has formed inside the unit depending on operation time and mode selected. There's an easy access grill at the bottom too, for simple cleaning.

The new ArtCool Gallery will be first shown by LG during CES 2023 in January. Pocket-lint will be there to bring you more.