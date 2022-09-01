LG MoodUp fridge has colour-changing LED doors and plays music

(Pocket-lint) - LG has made some great announcements at technology show IFA in Berlin, including a Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare for your limited-edition trainers, and a colour-changing LED fridge that also plays music.

The MoodUp refridgerator not only features the company's smart tech inside for better food freshness but it has LED door panels with a range of colour options, as well as a built-in speaker to play your favourite tracks.

Using LG's ThinQ app, you can choose from 22 colours for the upper door panel of the MoodUp fridge, and 19 colours for the lower panel.

It's also possible to customise the panel's appearance and refresh the mood by applying various themes. These come in the form of Season, Place, Mood and Pop, with Season replicating different times of the year, as you would expect, and Mood mimicking a feeling of wellbeing using soft and soothing colours, according to LG.

The built-in Bluetooth speaker will play whatever music you choose from a connected phone, tablet or laptop and the LED panels can change colour in sync with the music if you want them to. If you don't want your fridge to resemble a nightclub though, you can turn the LED panels off and you'll be left with either a Lux Gray or Lux White finish.

The LG MoodUp fridge also features the company's On-Device AI chip for smart home appliances, integrating AI and offering things like voice recognition and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Pricing and availability for the LG MoodUp refrigerator has yet to be announced.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.