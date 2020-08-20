LG IFA 2020 press conference: How to watch the keynote live

(Pocket-lint) - Most of 2020's conventions and events have been postponed, cancelled or switched to online only, but not IFA.

The German consumer electronics trade show is still going ahead, just in a cutdown form, and some of the world's biggest companies are exhibiting to invite guests.

One of those is LG, which is showing its latest devices at IFA 2020 and hosting its traditional press conference from Berlin.

However, you don't have to get out your face mask and brave air travel quite yet - the whole thing will be available to view online. Here's where and when you can watch it.

LG will host its IFA press conference on Thursday 3 September 2020, starting at 11am CEST (local time for Berlin). Here are the start times in your region:

West Coast US: 2am PDT

East Coast US: 5am EDT

UK: 10am BST

Central Europe: 11am CEST

We hope to host the LG press event right here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it via LG Global's official YouTube channel.

LG has a history of launching phones during IFA in August/September each year, but we've not heard of any standard devices that could be unveiled this time.

There is the LG Wing - a handset with a rotating screen - that has popped up in rumours a few times. It's not expected until 2021 but we could hear a snippet or two about it at IFA.

Mostly though, LG will concentrate on its connected smart home products and TVs - IFA is more suited to home entertainment than mobile announcements.

It will debut its LG ThinQ Home Solution system, it said in a statement, and the event will be hosted by the company's CTO, Dr I P Park.

Writing by Rik Henderson.