LG will be introducing a new ThinQ mobile app in the coming months that will add the ability to control its Wi-Fi connected smart appliances by voice.

The next-generation app will replace the existing SmartThinQ application and utilise Google Assistant for accurate voice recognition and smart home integration.

Users will be able to then ask their smart appliances to perform multiple tasks, depending on the device. Just bark a command into your handset from anywhere and at any time, and your appliance will comply as long as it's connected to your home network and, therefore, the internet.

It will work with a wide range of smart LG appliances, including washing machines, dryers, fridges, ovens, dishwashers and many more.

For example, you will be able to ask the ThinQ app for the time remaining on a specific washing machine cycle, or to tell the air conditioner to adjust the temperature before you return home.

The ThinQ app will also give you instructions and tips on how to use your appliances.

"Creating a smart home experience that actually makes our customers’ lives measurably more convenient is what drives us daily," said LG's head of home appliances, Alice Ryu.

The new ThinQ app will be rolled out across Korea first, followed by North America in the fourth quarter of 2019 and Europe next year.

We expect to see and hear more on it at IFA 2019, the tech trade show that starts with press days on 4 and 5 September.